Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Plains GP Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.10.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAGP

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.