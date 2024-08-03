PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,190. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

