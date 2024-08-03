PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 187,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

