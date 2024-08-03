PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PML stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 193,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

