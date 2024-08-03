PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 455,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,182. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

