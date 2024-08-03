PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 1,669,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

