PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PTY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 662,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

