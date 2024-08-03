PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. 974,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

