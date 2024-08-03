Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Down 15.4%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 4,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 39,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.