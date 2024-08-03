Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$4.42-4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 3,935,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

