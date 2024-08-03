Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$4.42-4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 3,935,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
