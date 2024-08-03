Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,312,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,349. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.