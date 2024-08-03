Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:PATK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.
