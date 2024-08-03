Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Patria Investments Price Performance

NYSE PAX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 687,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,604. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

