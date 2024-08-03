Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Patria Investments Price Performance
PAX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.16.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
