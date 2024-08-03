Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 954,572 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.