Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.34. 11,109,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.