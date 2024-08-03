Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after acquiring an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. 5,209,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.