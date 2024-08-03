Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

TSLA stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.67. 82,880,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

