Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.17. 874,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

