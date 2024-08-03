Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 205.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $59,922,000 after acquiring an additional 195,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $14.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.81. 12,991,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

