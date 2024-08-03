Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.96. 6,796,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,642 shares of company stock worth $8,510,743. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.