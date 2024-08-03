Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $20.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

