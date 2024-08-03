Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,736 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,975,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 573,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,542. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

