Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 743 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

General Electric Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GE traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,757. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

