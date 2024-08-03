Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Cormark

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$36.00 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$35.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

