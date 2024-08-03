Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Parex Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

TSE:PXT opened at C$17.23 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

