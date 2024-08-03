Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.64

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and traded as low as $20.35. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 23,891 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.62.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $335.51 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 77.06%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

