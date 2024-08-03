Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

