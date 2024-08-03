Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

