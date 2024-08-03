Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

