Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE OMI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,307. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

