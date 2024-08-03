Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6141 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

