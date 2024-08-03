Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 12,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $313.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

