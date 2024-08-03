Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 12,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The company has a market cap of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $64.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Insider Activity at Orange County Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

