Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

