OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,355. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,803 shares in the company, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $368,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

