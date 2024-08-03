OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,355. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,803 shares in the company, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $368,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
