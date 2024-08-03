Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

