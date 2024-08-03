Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after buying an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.81. 2,056,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

