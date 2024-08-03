Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

