Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Articles

