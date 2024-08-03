Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NMI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

