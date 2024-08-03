Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.