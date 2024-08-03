Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
