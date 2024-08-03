Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 3rd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 66,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,899. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

