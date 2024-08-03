Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 2,077,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 296,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

