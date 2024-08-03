NULS Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $25.57 million and $3.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,431,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,326,597 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

