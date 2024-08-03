Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

