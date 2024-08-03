Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.31. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,929,845 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.57.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

