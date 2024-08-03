Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.29). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
Northgate Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250. The company has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northgate
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.