Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.53. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 27,711 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$269.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

