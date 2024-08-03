Norish (LON:NSH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.25). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.25), with a volume of 14,544 shares changing hands.
Norish Stock Up 775.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175. The firm has a market cap of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Norish Company Profile
Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.
